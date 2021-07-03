After our Italy food tasting tour Amalfi Coast you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best food in Amalfi Coast, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

The Italy food tasting tour in Amalfi Coast includes the best local production of this Italian area, Local cold cuts, local cheese, local bread, Italian gelato, local dessert, Italian espresso.

This area of Italy famous for Limoncello as all the land near the sea, have “The Fish” as principal ingredient for any typical local dishes

To mention some famous Amalfi Coast dishes:

“Limoncello” is the very popular liqueur made with citrus peel from Campania, traditionally prepared with lemons typical of the Amalfi Coast.

“The Anchovies of Cetara” “Cetara”, is a small fishing village on the Amalfi Coast, where it is possible to eat the traditional “Anchovy Colatura”! “The anchovies”, rigorously fished in spring, are cleaned, washed and put in salt, pressed with different weights. The liquid produced by pressure and fermentation is filtered, exposed to the sun and finally bottled. “Anchovy Colatura” is used to dress “spaghetti” or as part of other recipes of Amalfi cuisine.” In Cetara” as well as in every other locality of “the Amalfi Coast”, you can taste the delicious “Spaghetti alla Colatura di Alici” only in this area of Italy.

“Gragnano pasta”. The pasta par excellence of “Campania cuisine”, of ancient origin and which began to be produced in Italy south of Naples. The secret ingredients of “Gragnano pasta” are the right humidity and ventilation thanks to the sea breeze that already created favorable environmental conditions at the time that we found here in the area of “Amalfi Coast”. Pasta has always been used in the preparation of numerous typical “Amalfi Coast” dishes

Ndunderi of Minori: A kind of “gnocchi” originating from the town of “Minori” and considered by Unesco to be one of the oldest pasta in the world. The original recipes of the “ndunderi” probably date back to Roman times and were made with spelled flour and rennet, but today it is preferred to” mix them with fresh ricotta” and are dressed even with only a “fresh tomato sauce”.

“Gnocchi alla Sorrentina” One of the most popular “Amalfi Coast” dishes famous in Italy and all over the world. What makes this” gnocchi” dish so popular is its simplicity: “Mediterranean flavors” and genuineness mixed with easy preparation. Making “gnocchi by hand” will remind you of the Sundays spent at grandma’s house to steal all the secrets hidden behind the perfect consistency of those little potatoes. “The gnocchi alla sorrentina” are then wrapped in a “creamy tomato and basil sauce”, flavored with mozzarella and grated cheese, precisely the ingredients that will make the gnocchi even more enjoyable, creating a stringy effect after the very short passage in the oven.

Enjoy our Italy food tasting tour of Amalfi Coast.