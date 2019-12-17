Domitian’s Stadium Tour – Rome

Grand re-opening of one of the most important underground site of Rome: Domitian’s Stadium in Navona Square, first and unique sample of stonework stadium.

Emperor Domitian built the stadium in 85 AD to celebrate the “Certamen Capitolino lovi”, athletic activities very similar to the Greek Olympics. The original name of the square was “in agones”, a greek word which literally means “games”.

The stadium was decorated with many statues and one of these, the “Pasquino Statue”, is now located near Navona Square.

Do not miss this tour: discover a part of underground Rome and you’ll know firsthand the life of Roman society.