Domitian’s Stadium Tour – Rome

 
 
 
 

Domitian’s Stadium, loving the sport 

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

ROME

  • Domitian’s Stadium
Exclusivity

Tours on Monday are not available. All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

From Stadium to Square

Grand re-opening of one of the most important underground site of Rome: Domitian’s Stadium in Navona Square, first and unique sample of stonework stadium.

Emperor Domitian built the stadium in 85 AD to celebrate the “Certamen Capitolino lovi”, athletic activities very similar to the Greek Olympics. The original name of the square was “in agones”, a greek word which literally means “games”.
The stadium was decorated with many statues and one of these, the “Pasquino Statue”, is now located near Navona Square.

Do not miss this tour: discover a part of underground Rome and you’ll know firsthand the life of Roman society.

