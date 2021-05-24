WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – EMILIA-ROMAGNA

Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.

Specifically, around Bologna and “Riviera Romagnola” the most important wines are the Lambruschi and Sangiovese. Lambrusco is a sparkling red wine, dry and sweet which match very well with Emilian dishes and especially with local cold cuts and it is the most exported Italian red wine to USA, Mexico, Germany, and China. The Sangiovese is made with grapes of the homonymous vines and its name means “Blood of Jupiter” and it is believed the name comes from the Mount Jupiter near Rimini. It has a ruby red color and delicate scent of viola and marked tannins and the Sangiovese can be of full or light structure and it has a dry and strong taste. This wine was the first to gain the DOC label in Emilia-Romagna.

The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.