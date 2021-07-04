After our Italy food tasting tour Como lake you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best food in Como lake, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

The Italy food tasting tour in Como lake includes the best local production of this Italian area, Local cold cuts, local cheese, local bread, Italian gelato, local dessert, Italian espresso

To mention some famous Como lake dishes:

“The Missoltini with polenta” are a typical recipe of the towns overlooking “Lake Como” in Lombardy. “The Missoltini” are a typical product of “Lake Como” obtained by drying “agons” covered with salt placed in the sun. This fish “the agons” is very popular in the local tradition due to the large quantity of fish caught in the spring season. This abundance then required a way to be then stored and eating for the rest of the year. This recipe is the most typical one that wants them accompanied by “polenta” and lightly flavored with “oil and parsley”.

“Polenta” is an ancient food of Italian origin based on corn flour or other cereal. An Italian abroad will feel “nostalgia for pasta and coffee”; a person comes from Lombardia region feel “nostalgia of polenta”. Few dishes have such a strong identity and emotional value, and not only for the northern regions, but for the mountain people of all of Italy, that “polenta”, poor but good and substantial, has fed for centuries with great dignity. “Polenta” understood as “legume or cereal flour” cooked in water has very ancient origins, but it became as we know it now only after the discovery of America, because “the corn” that gives it its sunny yellow color came from the new continent. From that moment on, polenta became the staple food especially of the popular classes, giving life to the “polenta civilization”.

Cheeses of Lariano

“The Como area” is a land of mountain pasture cheeses, in particular in the Valle d’Intelvi, where masterpieces of dairy art are born such as “Casoretta”, a full-fat cow’s milk cheese, sometimes with the addition of goat cheese, which matures at least a month and then is used for season “the pasta and polenta”.

“Zincarlin”, a flavored ricotta that can mature for more than a year and is “covered with black pepper”. The unique taste and the scent of “vanilla” are due to the processing with full fat cheese and sour whey together with “goat and cow milk”.

“Semuda” low-fat cheese typical of the area between “Dongo and Gravedona”

“Taleggio Dop” as well as “Gorgonzola Dop”, together with a large family of fresh and seasoned “stracchini.”.

One of the secrets of the goodness of these cheeses is in the natural cellars of the area: caves and cavities dug into the rock where beneficial currents for the cheeses blow. “Fiorone, Robiola” and many others.

