+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Mithraeum of Circus Maximus – Underground Rome

 
 
 

The eastern god of the sun in the Circus Maximus

 

Mithraeum of Circus Maximus – Underground Rome 03-min
Mithraeum of Circus Maximus – Underground Rome 01-min
Mithraeum of Circus Maximus – Underground Rome 02-min
Mithraeum of Circus Maximus – Underground Rome 04-min

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

ROME

  • Mithraeum of Circus Maximus
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

A rival of Christians in the heart of the ancient Rome

The Mithraeum was discovered in the’30s of the last century, during the works on the creation of the deposit for the scenes of the National Theatre of the Opera.

They discovered a large structure of the second century, in good state of conservation and with a special and accurate decoration in marble, several times changed and turned into a Mithraeum during the third century, a place used in the rituals of the mystery god Mithra, whose faith religious actually found most propagation in the Roman Empire. Main chapter of the myth was the killing of the cosmic bull who, dying, gives life to the universe.

The current entrance had to be at that time the secondary one, while the main one was in correspondence of Circus Maximus. The first room on the right was intended to be an apparitorium, a sort of sacristy, while the second room appears to be a typical element of the Mithraeum: the pulpit, made of masonry, where the initiates sat during the functions and the ceremony of the sacred banquet. This sort of counter reappears in the last and most important compartment, the sacred place itself, the spelaeum, the cave in which the meeting with the god happened, through various degrees of purification. Inside an arch, on the back wall, there is a semicircular kiosk that must have contained a small statue of Mithras. The representation of the myth was usually carved into a great embossing that in this Mithraeum was found out of place and located in the center of the sanctuary. At the top of the embossing there is a carved inscription of his benefactor: “To the Sol Invictus god Mithra, Hermes Tiberius Claudius following a vote offers the image of God”.

Did you know that inside the Cathedral of St. Clemente there is another important Mithraeum?  If you are curious, you can find the tour of the hidden treasures of Rome in the “Private Tours” section.

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

National Museum of Healthcare Art

Hidden National Historic Museum of Healthcare Art – Rome ​ Discover the evolution of Healing at the National Historic Museum of Healthcare Art...
Go to the Tour

Relax on the beach – Rome

Relax on the beach – Rome   Near Rome, a sandy and relaxing beach and amazing sunsets Highlights and what's included Visit Accessible...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Pisa

Walking Tour Pisa Pisa: a Maritime Republic with the famous “leaning tower”Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day  ...
Go to the Tour

Royal Palace of Caserta Tour – Caserta

Royal Palace of Caserta Tour – Caserta Caserta Royal palace: all that a king may wantHighlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Full...
Go to the Tour

Certosa of San Martino Tours

Certosa of San Martino Tours – Naples History and traditions of Naples Highlights and what's included Half Day       NAPLES Certosa of San...
Go to the Tour

Matera Walking Tour

Matera Walking Tour Matera, a town of caves housesHighlights and what's included Half Day     MATERA Matera highlights All our tours are PRIVATE,...
Go to the Tour

The Last Supper of Leonardo Da Vinci Tour – Milan

The Last Supper of Leonardo Da Vinci Tour – Milan “Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather...
Go to the Tour

Rooms of St. Aloysius Gonzaga

Rooms of St. Aloysius Gonzaga in St. Ignatius of Loyola church TourIn the rooms where St. Aloysius Gonzaga lived, today full of devotion to...
Go to the Tour

The Passion of the Christ tour

The Passion of the Christ tour Jesus Christ: Take this and drink. This is my blood, spilled for you and for many. Do this in memory of me....
Go to the Tour

Raphael Rome tour

Raphael Rome tour Raphael, the color of the Renaissance Highlights and what's included Half Day ROME Santa Maria della Pace San Agostino Pantheon...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares