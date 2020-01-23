Bologna Tour

Taking this guided tour, you will be enchanted by its magnificent palaces and their splendor that characterized the old town center. And you will be surprised to know that BOLOGNA is also known as “the small Venice”with its secret canals!

The tour starts from Maggiore Square, heart of the city, and it includes the famous Nettuno’s Fountain, municipal hall, Accursio’s Palace and we discover also the history of the majestic St. Petronio Basilica. Walking under the colonnade that characterize the entire urban center, we reach Archigginasio’s Palace. Then we can enjoy a very greedy stop to a famous chocolate shop in order to taste an authentic Bolognese chocolate! After this tasting, we will arrive at Mezzo Market in which we’ll be enveloped in different food smells… we will be able to immerse ourselves in the ancient Bologna and see why Bologna was renamed “Bologna the fat”. You will see the underground canal from an unreal and unconventional point of view At the end of the tour, we admire the symbol of the city, “the two towers” and after the visit of the ancient Jewish Ghetto, we will glimpse an ancient medieval canal that emerges in the city center, creating a suggestive view.

​