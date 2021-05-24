WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – PIEDMONT

Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.

Specifically, in Piedmont there is one of the most important wine producing zone in Italy that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site which extends over the hillside of “Langhe” and “Monferrat”. This site is considered the perfect combination between work of nature and man and it is renowned for the great value of its wine culture but also for its outstanding landscapes. Among these hills and with the prestigious “nebbiolo” grape, the famous “Barolo” is produced. This red wine is considered one of Italy’s greatest, rich in tannin with the aroma of tar and roses and it needs at least 36 months of aging before bottling. Due to its richness, the Barolo is often paired with meat dishes, truffle-based dishes, pasta and rich risottos.

The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.