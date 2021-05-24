+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – PIEDMONT

Wine Tasting Experience is available everywhere in Italy since every region has its specific type of wine and you need to taste them all!

Enjoy and taste the finest Italian wines directly from producers visiting italian wine cellars with our Wine Tasting Experience.

Wine is a fundamental part of Italian gastronomic culture and the Wine Tasting Experience offers you an occasion to discover Italy and the essence of a Region through wine tasting accompanied with local food. From the vines to the bottle discover how Italian wine of the most famous brands is made in organic agriculture by visiting vineyards and cellars where you will see where the wine is stored and learn about the history of this product. ...

Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.

Specifically, in Piedmont there is one of the most important wine producing zone in Italy that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site which extends over the hillside of “Langhe” and “Monferrat”. This site is considered the perfect combination between work of nature and man and it is renowned for the great value of its wine culture but also for its outstanding landscapes. Among these hills and with the prestigious “nebbiolo” grape, the famous “Barolo” is produced. This red wine is considered one of Italy’s greatest, rich in tannin with the aroma of tar and roses and it needs at least 36 months of aging before bottling. Due to its richness, the Barolo is often paired with meat dishes, truffle-based dishes, pasta and rich risottos.

The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: PIEMONT
  • Guided Wine Tasting and Cellar visit
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request
