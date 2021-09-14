+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Villa Le Fontanelle, a luxury hotel in Florence, with an Incredible price!

Villa Le Fontanelle: a magnificent place to enjoy your holiday in Florence

Price from 160 euros

Do you feel tired after a long day visiting the amazing city of Florence? 

Famous for his luxury atmosphere and his proximity to many fantastic restaurants and attractions, this beautiful place is the perfect location to find out Florence in an easy and comfortable way...

With rooms equipped with minibar, air conditioning, desktop and free Wi-Fi connection, and all the comfort you will need, this guest house is like a second home.

Guests can enjoy the room service, umbrellas and deck chairs during their stay at the Villa Le Fontanelle. In addiction, at Villa Le Fontanelle, the swimming pool and the breakfast services are included, to make your trip to Florence even more pleasant. And, for more comfort, the structure is provided with a car park for its guests.

If you want to visit Florence’s most important places of interest, Villa Le Fontanelle is very near to the Mercato centrale (3,8 km) and Cappelle Medicee (4,0 km).

While you are here, you have to try Com Saigon, one of the bests Vietnamese restaurants of Florence, not so far away from Villa Le Fontanelle.

Moreover, during your trip, you have to visit The Gold Market, a beautiful ancient ruin.

We assure you that Villa Le Fontanelle will make your holiday in Florence unforgettable!

What's included
  • Places of interest: Florence
  • Rooms:
  • Single room,
  • Double room.
  • Triple room
  • breakfast included
  • Air conditioning
  • Private Bathroom
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Coffee machine
  • Minibar
  • Free WiFi
  • Services of the Villa:
  • 1 swimming pool
  • Restaurant
  • Non-smoking rooms
  • WiFi in all areas
  • Free parking
  • Tea/Coffee Maker in All Rooms
  • Bar
  • Places of interest:
  • Florence: Via di Careggi, 26, Rifredi
COVID FREE
