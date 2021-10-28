Which is the best time to travel to Italy?

Italy is 1300 km long, from north to south (about 808 miles) and it is a peninsula surrounded by the sea, and this is the reason why the climate in Italy is generally temperate. Only rarely you have temperatures higher than 40 degrees Celsius in summer, or temperatures below 10 degrees below zero in winter.

To give an appropriate answer to your question, it is better to have first an idea about which part of Italy you want to visit (link alla galleria the best spot)

If it is your first trip to Italy, in your mind you will have the most famous area of Italy as: