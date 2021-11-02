Secret corners not to miss in Italy

The “Buchette” allowed the wine to be sold directly in the street by the minute, avoiding to resort to the inter-mediation of the host.

Some little holes are now walled up, while others still carry tombstones that inform customers about seasonal sales hours.

In 2020, thanks to the distancing and social restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, some places reopened small holes to serve drinks safely

