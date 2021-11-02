Secret corners not to miss in Italy
Italy is full of hidden treasures, that you can’t miss!
Italian cities have secrets places that will leave you wordless…Let’s find them out!
The strange holes in the walls around Florence, the wine “bucchette”
In Florence in the walls of several Aristocratic buildings of the historic center, there are some curious small holes used for saling wine directly in the street.
Those Holes are called the “Buchette” and were used for takeaway food and drinks sales from the XVII century, during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, the great aristocratic families began to convert their activities into agricultural land and estates, with a more stable income, where various goods were produced, among which a prominent place was linked precisely to wine production.
The “Buchette” allowed the wine to be sold directly in the street by the minute, avoiding to resort to the inter-mediation of the host.
Some little holes are now walled up, while others still carry tombstones that inform customers about seasonal sales hours.
In 2020, thanks to the distancing and social restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, some places reopened small holes to serve drinks safely
Bologna: the small window on the underground water world of the city
At first glance, people might think it is a glimpse of Venice, but it is not…
We are in the city of Bologna, far from the sea, in a town famous for his food: actually the nickname of Bologna is “Bologna la grassa”, which means “Bologna the fat city”, and also for his towers and porticoes, recently declare the UNESCO world heritage.
The part of the unknown city of Bologna is the underground water world. A vast network of underground canals that can be visited, ancient water container and open-air canals that cross the city.
From the 12th century, the municipality built a series of artificial canals that developed from the waters of the Aposa stream and intersected with the two canals connected to the Reno and Savena rivers, which were also created to bring waterways into Bologna. This availability of water was used to create the energy necessary to power the city’s crafts: mills, millstones, tanneries, spinning machines, hammers, and finally all the activities for which a source of water immediately available for energy and processing. It made the difference between a slow process and a production of great commercial importance.
Veiled Christ in Naples
When the sculptor’s skill reaches perfection, he becomes a legend.
Legend tells it that the veil is not made of carved marble, but it is the result of an alchemical experiment by the artist….
One of the main attraction of Naples is the “Veiled Christ” (Cristo Velato), exhibited in “the Cappella Sansevero” and considered one of the world’s most remarkable sculptures. The original commissioner of the sculpture is thought to have told the sculptor how to transform cloth into crystalline marble.
Over the years many visitors to the Cappella, amazed by the magnificent sculpture, erroneously believed it to be the result of an alchemical “marblification” performed by the prince.
A very special keyhole in Rome
Up on the Aventine Hill, one of the seven historical hills of Rome, you will find a very special door, with a secret keyhole. Look through and you will not believe your eyes…
The keyhole is none other than the exciting view offered by the lock of the gate of the Priory of the Knights of Malta at the top of the Aventine hill. The emotion and the surprise that the unaware tourist has is dictated not only by the immortal charm of spying on something or someone, but also by the panoramic view that presents itself in front of the eye: the Dome of San Pietro in a new and different perspective surrounded by hedges of the eighteenth-century garden of the Priory.
The visit is worthwhile, both day and night. Maybe sunset is the best time.
Furthermore, the area is very quiet and peaceful. It is truly a pleasant walk out of the tourist hustle and bustle of the Capital.
The little devils of Milan cathedral
What are those stranger creatures, halfway between fantasy and magic, that we can see on the façade of Duomo of Milan?
Little devils that have a very specific function …
From time to time they have the appearance of snakes, dragons, terrifying-looking monsters or demonic creatures with animalistic features: they are “the gargoyles” that decorate the “Milan Cathedral”. Their real function is to cover the final part of the gutter channels that allow the outflow of rainwater, but to explain their origin more romantically, a legend was born:
It seems that the idea came to “Gian Galeazzo Visconti”, duke of Milan at the end of the XIV century, who dreamed of “the devil”, who threatened to take his soul away unless he had built one of the largest cathedrals in the world full of symbols of Evil –
Do you know how a gondola is made? Venice
Gondola ride is one of the most romantic activities to do once you are in Venice, but have you ever wondered how these boats are built? Aren’t you curious to visit a shipyard where these strange and characteristic Venetian boats are made?
Each boat is a work of its own and each shipwright has his own secrets…
They work without a project, following indications that have been handed down for centuries…
Florence from a boat
We know Florence because the Uffizi, or Accademia or Ponte Vecchio, treasures discovered walking around this beautiful city, but….
We would like to invite you to see Florence from another point of view, there is the possibility to visit Florence, from a boat, in the middle of Arno River.
Across and visit Florence from this point of view is a magic experience, no traffic, no pollution, only a magic atmosphere of this amazing Italian city in a comfortable way, with no crowded around you.
