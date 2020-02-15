+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Walking Tour Florence – Highlights of the city

 
 

Everything you absolutely can’t miss in Florence

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Visit Accessible website

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

FLORENCE

 

  • Ponte Vecchio
  • Piazza della Signoria
  • Palazzo Vecchio
  • Piazza Santa Croce
  • Duomo
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests. The tour includes a private english speaking guide at disposal. No entrance tickets are included in this tour options.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Breathing the Renaissance in the streets of Florence

On this visit to Florence’s historic center, get to know the city’s origins and more than 2,000 years of history: you’ll be fascinated by what you see and hear while walking through the city of Dante, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and other important figures of our history.

At Piazza della Repubblica, your private English speaking guide, will tell you about the city’s Roman origins before you head toward the religious center, where you’ll see the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore – better known as the Duomo (with inside access), the Baptistery of St. John, and Giotto’s Tower. You will discover the beautiful Ponte Vecchio and walk through some of the less crowded streets of Florence.

Finally, you’ll enter Piazza Signoria through the Uffizi courtyard. In this main piazza and civic center, you’ll come upon the impressive Palazzo Vecchio and see close-up the famous statues of the Loggia dei Lanzi.

Contact for information


