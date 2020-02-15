Walking Tour Florence

On this visit to Florence’s historic center, get to know the city’s origins and more than 2,000 years of history: you’ll be fascinated by what you see and hear while walking through the city of Dante, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and other important figures of our history.

At Piazza della Repubblica, your private English speaking guide, will tell you about the city’s Roman origins before you head toward the religious center, where you’ll see the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore – better known as the Duomo (with inside access), the Baptistery of St. John, and Giotto’s Tower. You will discover the beautiful Ponte Vecchio and walk through some of the less crowded streets of Florence.

Finally, you’ll enter Piazza Signoria through the Uffizi courtyard. In this main piazza and civic center, you’ll come upon the impressive Palazzo Vecchio and see close-up the famous statues of the Loggia dei Lanzi.