Walking Tour Florence

Highlights and what’s included
Duration
Places of interest
FLORENCE
- Ponte Vecchio
- Piazza della Signoria
- Palazzo Vecchio
- Piazza Santa Croce
- Duomo
Exclusivity
All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests. The tour includes a private english speaking guide at disposal. No entrance tickets are included in this tour options.
Languages
English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
Breathing the Renaissance in the streets of Florence
On this visit to Florence’s historic center, get to know the city’s origins and more than 2,000 years of history: you’ll be fascinated by what you see and hear while walking through the city of Dante, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and other important figures of our history.
At Piazza della Repubblica, your private English speaking guide, will tell you about the city’s Roman origins before you head toward the religious center, where you’ll see the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore – better known as the Duomo (with inside access), the Baptistery of St. John, and Giotto’s Tower. You will discover the beautiful Ponte Vecchio and walk through some of the less crowded streets of Florence.
Finally, you’ll enter Piazza Signoria through the Uffizi courtyard. In this main piazza and civic center, you’ll come upon the impressive Palazzo Vecchio and see close-up the famous statues of the Loggia dei Lanzi.