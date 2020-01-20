Italy celebrates Federico Fellini

The great director Federico Fellini was born in Rimini (that is just an hour away by train from Bologna) on January 20th, 1920. Exactly 100 years ago, Italy gave birth to a master of Italian cinema that became famous all around the world.

To celebrate his 100th birthday, it is planned an amazing exhibition that have started since December in Italy and will continue abroad during this year. The exhibition ‘Fellini100. Immortal Genius’ is going on at Sismondo Castle in Rimini until March 15th, but it will take place in Rome at Venice Palace on April before moving out of the nation. You will know the history of Italy in the 80s/90s through his movies’ imagery and will discover more about his life listening to his ‘travel mates’ (fictional characters, collaborators, etc.).

