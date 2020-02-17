Moto GP 2020 – starting from Qatar and ending up in Valencia

MotoGP is the highest category (in terms of performance) of track racing bikes defined by the International Motorcycling Federation. In the first years of life of this new class the undisputed dominator was the ItalianValentino Rossi who won the first four world championships, first driving a Honda and then a Yamaha. This year the race will start on March 3rd and will finish on November 15th. There will be two stopovers in Italy: on May 31st at Mugello in the province of Florence and on September 13th at Misano, located in Rimini a city an hour and a half from Bologna.

