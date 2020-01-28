2020 Almond Blossom Fest in Sicily

If you want to experience an authentic regional italian tradition, then you must go to the splendid Sicily: in fact, from February 28th to March 8th, in the frame of the town of Agrigento, it will take place the folkloristic Almond Blossom Fest.

Every year, in the first week of March, this popular occurrence is organized to celebrate the arrival of spring through the blossoming of almond trees and to rejoice at life’s return. The event begins with the visit to the Valley of Temples at sunset and the lightning of the ‘Torch of Friendship’ in front of Concordia Temple. During this week, the town is full of shows and almond tastings; moreover, at the festival closing, there is the parade of Sicilian carts and a conclusive artistic exhibition at the foot of Concordia Temple.

Don't miss the opportunity of discovering this amazing tradition.