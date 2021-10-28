traditional Italian food

You have to respect some rules about food in Italy!

Italians believe in the concept of “food separation”, so they don’t place it “all in one plate” like a buffet

They always start with:

–Antipasto, which is basically the appetizer;

– Primo, which is your entrée, and might be “pasta or rice”;

– Secondo, which literally means second, and it’s like your main dish and might be “meat or fish” with a side of vegetables;

-in conclusion, the Dolce, the dessert.

That’s how they proceed, not the other way around! You can skip one course if you want, but you need to follow this sequence, and you cannot eat meat first and pasta later! IN ITALY IT IS FORBIDDEN.

Then some information about Bread.

Bread is not an appetizer; you cannot eat 1 kg of bread with butter or oil – at the beginning

You can have a bruschetta instead of it

We use bread to accompany the other courses, to make a “scarpetta” after your pasta!

“Scarpetta” is when at the end of your “tagliatelle alla Bolognese” (I said “tagliatelle” and “NOT SPAGHETTI alla Bolognese because “TAGLIATELLE” is the kind of pasta that you have to eating with “Bolognese sauce”), you take a slice of bread and “clean” your dish with it, and then you eat it!

