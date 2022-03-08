Many of you come to Italy only to visit always the same famous spots, Tuscany, Sicily, Chianti area, Rome, Florence, Venice, the Cinque Terre, Amalfi Coast, those are the most known Italian areas in the world, but, Italy is full of amazing places less known for the majority of tourists that every year come to visit Italy! In this article, I want to tell you the history of a small village “Fabbricche di Carreggine”, better known as “il Borgo Fantasma” ( “the ghost town”). The village dates back to the 13th century and was founded in Tuscany, in the heart of the Garfagnana, by a colony of blacksmiths who worked the iron extracted from Mount Tambura. It became a “ghost village” between 1947 and 1953, following the construction of the 92 meters high dam on the “Edron” stream. The area was evacuated and submerged under tens of meters of water.

Since then, Enel, owner of the artificial lake of “Vagli”, has emptied the dam four times for maintenance, the most recent was in the year 1994. And that year, the unveiling was a formidable tourist attraction: it attracted about one million of visitors. This year, however, the “ghost Town” it could definitely return to light. This was recently announced by “Lorenza Giorgi” daughter of the former mayor of the area of “Garfagnino municipality of Vagli di Sotto”, and the news was also confirmed by Enel, that is the owner of the lake and the dam. For sustainable tourism, among the proposals considered in the context of the initiative will be considerate the opening of sites used as indoor digital museums, the creation of museum institutions in the area and on local history, the redevelopment of the natural environment, including cleaning of the “Vagli reservoir” through a series of activities which, through the possible emptying of the basin, provide for the implementation of maintenance activities on the hydraulic works, environmental interventions with naturalistic engineering works and tourism enhancement projects. “When the old ruins of Fabbriche di Careggine will resurface from the water and the coming to light of the submerged village will be definitive”, underlined “Lorenza Giorgi”. The submerged village will be enhanced for the “awareness and cultural growth of the community in the field of clean and renewable energy”. Enel the company owners of the area, explains that with the Municipality of “Vagli di Sotto and Romei srl “a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ is being formalized to support the Be 2020 – Vagli Project”. So, now “the ghost town” that was disappeared from the geographical maps between 1947 and 1953, with its Church of San Teodoro and stone houses, will finally be open to visitors. And forever. If you want to know more information about this Italian town, you can read https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabbriche_di_Careggine

To exactly location if you want to visit “the ghost town” of “Fabbriche di Carreggine”. Is located in the province of “Lucca”, in Tuscany, and as soon as possible we will organize guided tours there, if you want more information for the visit, you can write at info@romeanditaly.it and visit our website www.romeanditaly.com

written by #stefanosghinolfi