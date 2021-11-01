The best panoramic views in Italy

The “Amalfi Coast” is a natural paradise, there are no other words to describe this enchanted place, and it is not a coincidence that it is one of the 50 Italian sites that “UNESCO” declared ‘World Heritage’ in 1997. The conformation of the Coast makes it similar to a balcony suspended halfway between the cobalt blue waters of the “Tyrrhenian Sea” and the blue sky that many painters have tried to reproduce over the years. The great beauty of the colors of this landscape cannot be captured on canvas and not even the lens of the world’s greatest photographers can capture all the facets, which is why on the list of places to visit at least once in a lifetime, the “Amalfi Coast” ranks high.

The “Amalfi Coast”, also known as the “Divine”, is a living land, even if the emotions experienced make visitors doubt that it is a real place. Usually, when you have the impression of being in a dream, you pinch your arm: the sensation of pain is proof that it is all real, but in this case it is the scents and flavors that make everything unforgettable.