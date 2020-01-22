Even Jennifer Lopez loves Italy

In an interview on Vanity Fair, the popstar Jennifer Lopez declared that she dreamt to live in Italy and looked for a simpler and healthier life in one of its little towns. She isn’t the first celebrity who desires an Italian life: just think about George Clooney and his villa on Como Lake or Meryl Streep’s house in Apulia.

As soon as she said it, a lot of suggestions arrived from different towns around Italy: among them, the municipality of Cagliari volunteered to welcome her in the splendid ‘City of Sun’, which has various relaxing corners despite it is in fact a city. Then, a motion came from the mayor of Monticello D’Alba, which is a suggestive little village in the beautiful area of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato in Piedmont. Finally, a suggestion arrived from the marvelous Val D’Orcia: situated in the area of Siena, this little region of the Tuscan countryside is the perfect location where it can be found relax and privacy, besides excellent bread.

Get a taste of the Italian life celebrated by VIPs: if you want to visit their Italian heart’s places and you are looking for private services (private tours, transfers, etc.) to plan at best your trip around Italy, contact us at: info@romeanditaly.it.