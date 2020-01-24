Bologna’s porticoes’ nomination for World Heritage Site

When you visit Bologna, you can’t miss the walk under its countless porticoes: 53 kilometers of this architectural treasure mark all the city, among which 38 are only in the historic center. Now, in 2021, they could become another Italian World Heritage Site of the UNESCO.

The city has been applying for the nomination since 2006, and now it is ready for the next step that could formalize the inclusion of 12 km among the most suggestive porticoes within a year. Their construction dates to the Middle Ages: besides being useful for private buildings, they were (and continue to be) a very vital public space. Moreover their functionality, Bolognese porticoes are the symbol of a forward-thinking city at the time and, nowadays, they continue to surprise tourists with the uncountable features that distinguish a portico from another one (decorations, perspectives, interplay of lights and shadows and much more!).

