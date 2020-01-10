Alternative Tours in Italy

If you’re planning your next vacation, but you’ve already been to Italy, have a look to alternative tours for visiting this wonderful country. Rome and Italy Group has some news for you: among our classic tours, you can find on our website the amazing ‘Alternative tours’.

With this option, you will see in an alternative way the treasures of Italian peninsula. For example, you can experience an authentic tour with ancient Romans where you can feel like a citizen of the Ancient Roman Empire in the celebrated archaeological site of Ostia Antica, which was the 1st Roman colony and is less than 20 minutes away from Rome city center. In there, you can immerse in the life of its inhabitants another

Alternative tour that we propose is the Necropolis of Porto, located in the area of Isola Sacra, is an ancient cemetery with more than 200 preserved tombs. Moreover, you can go visiting the rests of Pompeii, the Roman city that was buried during Vesuvio’s eruption in 79 A.D. and is nowadays a perfect example of archaeological preservation.

Don’t miss the chance of experiencing alternatively Italy and its monuments. With our alternative tours, you will see Italy from a different point of view and discover new perspectives of this splendid country.

Do not hesitate to contact us for more information, we are at your disposal, write at info@romeanditaly.it