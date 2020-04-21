All secrets about the famous Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Not far from Bologna, near Modena, about twenty minutes by car from the Emilian capital, it is possible to reach an area of vineyards and green hillocks, the production area of a product famous all over the world and which never fails on italian tables : the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

After an endless quarantine, what we’ve missed terribly was going out into the open air, walking with family and friends without the need to use plastic masks and gloves. Maybe this #coronavirus will change our habits for a long time, but the important thing now is to be able to return to enjoy the outdoors, the countryside, the company of friends and relatives, and to be able to breathe clean (a positive side of lockdown actually is clean air as we’ve never experienced before in our cities. Since now #covid-19 forced us to stay home, the pollution has decreased to levels never seen in the last fifty years).

The balsamic vinegar of Modena has been classified as a DOP product, a symbol of quality which in our country includes several products and wines. DOP literally means Protected Origin, and in simple terms it means that the product has peculiar qualitative characteristics which depend essentially or exclusively on the territory in which they were produced. In this case, the balsamic vinegar of Modena is produced with grapes that grow only in this area, and for this reason it has obtained the mentioned DOP brand. The grapes used for balsamic vinegar are Lambrusco and Trebbiano, both famous for being very sweet and full-bodied.

Many of the vinegar producers of the area, which are very numerous, offer the opportunity to visit their cellars and see the barrels where the vinegar rest for a very long period, helping us to understand the production process of this delicious product. The balsamic vinegar of Modena is precious in different meaning: both in culinary due to its rafined flavour, and in economic terms. Actually the real balsamic vinegar of Modena, that you can buy from the producer directly, has a different price from those that you can find in common supermarkets and, of course different taste. You will be amazed to see and experience the total difference from the original product, you will have the oportunity to taste here, compared to the cheap & commercial balsamic vinegar that you can find in the large retailers. It is really strange to taste a product that we believe we know and instead realize that it has nothing to do with what really a balsamic vinegar should be. This experience will allow you to see the density of the vinegar, the color shades, the smell and the real flavour. You will become a real expert and once back home you can surprise your family & friends with delicious recipes discovering always new ways to use this product (have you ever tried it on strawberries, or on parmigiano reggiano cheese??…Amazing!).

We will guide you discovering the three stages of processing and production of the vinegar, which rests in barrels for a time ranging from 12 to 25 years… yes you got it right, 25 years! But the long wait is totally justified from the delicious results, don’t you think?! We do not want to spoil the excursion describing it step by step, but we anticipate that will be an amazing way to spend a day out of town, immersed in the nature, and discovering a real italian and precious product. An amazing opportunity to spend time with you family and frineds, tasting local products and fully enjoying the re-found lightheartedness, after a long period of lockdown.