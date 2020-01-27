Al Pacino and his Italian origins

Next February 9th, the hailed Oscar ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre, in Hollywood (LA). The candidates include many famous actors such as Leonardo di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Al Pacino. This last one has been nominated for his masterful performance as supporting actor in the film “The Irishman” by the American director Martin Scorsese who, just a couple years ago, has become an Italian citizen from a small town, Polizzi Generosa, in Palermo. Al Pacino also was born in the USA, but both his parents had Sicilian origins. Is just a funny coincidence that he became popular with his interpretation of Michael Corleone in “The Godfather”. It is one of the most acclaimed movies of all time and was set in the wonderful landscapes of Catania.

