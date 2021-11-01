WI-FI in Italy

Today’s technology allows us to communicate easily and at almost zero costs, through web channels and connecting with free Wi-Fi networks at any time.

Italy has not been caught unprepared from this point of view and all Italian cities has provided its own free Wi-Fi network which can be accessed easily to connect to the major providers, the connecting to the various national networks, FREE ITALIA Wi-Fi and PIAZZA ITALIA Wi-Fi, which create an almost total coverage of the national territory.