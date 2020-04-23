We offer below a list of all the museums available for virtual visits, and of course there are some of our best known museums in the world. In fact, Italy is the nation that includes in this list the highest number of sites and museums that can be visited virtually, and we are proud of this: bringing our culture and our art all over the world is important to support our country in such a difficult moment.

Here is the list of Italian museums, interesting for both adults and children, to be discovered together on a cultural afternoon directly from our homes:

Vatican Museums in Rome – one of the most famous, rich and important italian museums that as we know is located in Rome, more precisely within the Vatican city, the smallest state in the world.

The virtual tour will take you for a walk through the long corridors of the museum, even if to facilitate the visit it will be possible to see in detail only a part of them, the most famous and most interesting areas. Do not miss the section dedicated to the Sistine Chapel, frescoed by Michelangelo during the period of the Italian Renaissance. This part of the virtual tour you will see that will also interest your children … why not challenge them to find mythological figures or details among the frescoes ?!

Ara Pacis – a monumental celebratory altar built by the emperor Augustus in the 1st century BC to celebrate the long period of peace experienced by the Roman Empire under the leadership of this emperor.

Musei Capitolini in Rome – the first museum in the world opened to the public in 1734, located on top of the Capitoline Hill.

Napoleonic Museum in Rome – obviously dedicated to Napoleonic memorabilia.

Museum of Villa Torlonia in Rome – suitable for adults and children with the extravagant Casina Delle Civette.

Roman Forum in Rome – the best preserved site of ancient Rome.

Museo di Galileo in Florence – to discover the works and the brilliant ideas of Galileo, a museum strongly marked by science and the study of space, which can be very interesting and fun even for children.

The Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan – the national gallery of ancient and modern art, with one of the largest collections in Europe

Uffizi in Florence – a dip in art from 1200 to the Florentine Renaissance with some of the most famous works in the world

In addition to Italy, however, other countries have also decided to open the doors of their most important and well-known museums, to allow us to visit them virtually whenever we feel like it: the Prado in Madrid, the British Musem in London, the Metropolitan Museum of Art , Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty in New York, the Louvre in Paris, the Hermitage in St. Petersburg.

And for the children we can instead suggest:

La Citè Du Vulcan – the museum that will take your children to discover the volcano Il Piton De La Fournaise, on the island of La Reunion, in the middle of the Indian ocean

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington – in the style of the natural museum in London where you can virtually see the rooms dedicated to dinosaurs, mammals, insects and the opportunity to admire the gigantic prehistoric mammoths.

NASA in Florida – the space museum where a robot named Audima will guide us in visiting rockets and shuttles.

So Vincent Van Gogh, the universe, Giotto, Raffello, the ancient Egyptians, ancient Greece … we will be able to travel with imagination and creativity by visiting each time a different country and a different museum, imagining that we are now in Paris in front of the pyramid of the Louvre, then sipping an espresso in front of the Roman Forum, then ending with a nice hamburger and chips after climbing on the Statue of Liberty in New York! All this and much more, can be visited virtually from home directly from our sofa! Obviously seeing them in person would be much better, but in the meantime we let art and culture guide us out of our homes with imagination! As soon as the quarantine ends, it will be an even greater emotion to see these museums travelling directly in Italy!

The emergency situation that hit the world due to the coronavirus and that forced us to a quarantine closed at home, led the Prime Minister’s Office in Italy to adopt preventive measures, including the closure of all sites and museums of our peninsula. Not only Italy has had to adopt these measures to prevent crowds and therefore limit the covid-19 pandemic by trying to prevent the spread of the virus, but all the nations of the world (or in any case most of them) with different timelines they have closed all their museums. In this situation of forced lockdown necessary for public health, we are witnessing a massive growth in the digitization of services and products. Even art and culture have had to adapt to the situation and in fact many museums and sites around the world have created virtual tours to allow visitors to visit their infinite beauties, thus giving everyone the opportunity to find a cultural and alternative hobby, and to visit a different museum each day while sitting comfortably on your sofa. Especially for the little ones who are suffering the situation of lockdown and isolation at the moment, it is a different and interesting way to stay active in learning by discovering the wonders of our museums through games and interactive activities.

written by #stefanosghinolfi