Travel to Italy: which are the rules against covid- 19 and documentations that you need to come to Italy

Now Italy is open for foreign tourists.

NOW TO ENTER IN ITALY FROM EUROPEAN AND EXTRA-EUROPEAN COUNTRIES YOU NEED YOUR VACCINATION CERTIFICATE EMITTED BY YOUR COUNTRY, AND PLF (PASSENGER LOCATOR FORM) THAT YOU HAVE TO DOWNLOAD AND FILL OUT BEFORE LEAVING YOUR COUNTRY.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PLF: https://app.euplf.eu/

At the moment you will arrive at an Italian airport from any foreign country you need to show vaccination certificate and PLF completed (if you don’t have a vaccination certificated you need to demonstrate a negative test at COVID-19 in the way as you will find write below)

In Italy, it is important that foreign vaccine certifications, in paper or digital form, should include the datas of the holder, the datas on the EMA vaccines admitted (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson, with batch and date of administration) and who issued the certificate (State, foreign health authority). For those who are not vaccinated it is necessary, that from 12 years of age, doing a molecular or antigenic test, with a negative result, carried out less than 72 hours before the flight or arrival (for some countries of origin, for now not for Italy it is required within 24 hours before the flight). Certificates must be drawn up in one of the following languages: Italian, English, French, Spanish. Or, if in another language, in a sworn translation, the latter being mandatory for all foreign certifications of recovery from Covid.

In Italy, the Green Pass will not only be used, to access health and care residences or to participate in civil and religious festivals and ceremonies.

The green certificate, in paper or digital form, must be presented together with the identity document, and is used to access the following activities:

Eating in an indoor restaurant (this includes all catering services provided by any establishment for consumption at the table indoors; it excludes hotel restaurants if they are open only to indoor guests). Therefore, you do not need a Green Pass if you choose to consume outdoors and if you consume at the counter; Attend shows and sporting events; festivals, fairs and conventions; Enter museums, institutes and other places of culture and visit exhibitions; Going to swimming pools, gyms, health centers and playing team sports; Enter spas, theme and amusement parks; Cultural centers, social and recreational centers, limited to indoor activities and excluding children’s educational centers, including summer centers, and related catering activities; Taking part in public competitions; Enter gambling halls, betting halls, bingo halls and casinos

The Green Pass is not required to stay at the hotel, nor is it compulsory to dine or dine in the hotel’s restaurant if the service is only for guests. If the hotel restaurant is also open to external customers, the Green Pass is compulsory.

We would like to remind you that the Covid-19 Green Pass in Italy is issued even after the administration of the first dose and is valid from the fifteenth day following until the date scheduled for the administration of the second dose (unlike the European Green Pass, which requires a double dose). The Green Pass is valid for 9 months from the completion of the vaccination cycle and is issued alternatively in the event of a negative result to a molecular or rapid swab in the previous 48 hours or recovery from Covid-19 in the previous six months.

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO HAVE ANY KIND OF PROBLEM AND AVOID BEING SUBJECTED TO QUARANTINE ONCE ARRIVE IN ITALY, IT IS ESSENTIAL YOU TAKE A COVID-FREE FLIGHTS WITH THE AIRLINES APPLIED.

written by #stefanosghinolfi