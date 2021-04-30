Travel to Italy again, without Covid restrictions or quarantine with the official Green Pass passport

With the EU Covid-19 certificate you will be able to travel in Italy and Europe easily and with no restrictions! The EU Covid-19 Certificate will contain all the information necessary to ensure that you are safe to travel through all the countries members of the European Union. The European Parliament has just approved it this Wednesday, and the members have begun the necessary negotiations to make this certificate be available before the month of June. The European Union hopes that this will help facilitate tourism during the summer, as tourism is an important industry in many European countries, especially Italy.

The EU Covid-19 certificate will be available in digital or paper format, and it will contain all information regarding the person’s status regarding Covid-19. The certificate will show if someone has been tested, when they have been tested, if they have recently been infected and recovered, and, of course, if they are vaccinated. The certificate will not be essential to travel, and it will not be an official travel document. With the EU Covid-19 certificate you will not have to worry about additional safety measures, like quarantine periods or additional testing. The Members of the EU Parliament want to make sure that everyone is going to be able to access the necessary tests, and they are pushing EU countries to “ensure universal, accessible, timely and free of charge testing”.

All countries members of the EU will accept vaccination certificates from other member states so long as the vaccines are the ones authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Are you worried about your personal data? The EU Covid-19 certificates will be verified to protect you from fraud, and your personal data will not be stored in any country among your destinations. The names of the entities that are going to handle your data will be public, so you will be able to exercise your data protection rights under the General Data Protection Regulation.

After many months, Europe is finally starting to go back to normal. The pandemic is still a risk of course, but the measures that are being put into place will allow people to move safely more and more easily. The European Union is focusing on vaccinating the population right now, making sure that the authorized vaccines are affordable and available to everyone. Many people in Europe rely on the tourism industry for their jobs, and the slow but steady progress in lifting travel restrictions will surely help many people. The EU Covid-19 certificate will also of course be useful for the people who wish to travel to see their families in other European countries, or for work.

The EU Covid-19 certificate promises to be a great tool for allowing people to move freely in Europe again, and that is not only good news for tourists, but for everyone who wishes to travel in Europe. Being able to move freely between countries of the European Union is one of the most important and valued aspects of being part of the EU, and it looks like it will finally be possible to do it safely once again.

written by #stefanosghinolfi