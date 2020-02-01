The reopening of Augustus’s mausoleum

After a long and expensive restoration, the wait is finally over: in spring 2020, in the wonderful Rome, the mausoleum of the emperor Augustus will reopen to visitors completely free of charge.

The renovation started in spring 2019 thanks to a series of donations that allowed to work dedicatedly on a large area in the center of the Eternal City. This project consists on the creation of a new urban space that will transform Augustus Emperor Square in a huge amphitheater, with a staircase that will arrive to the shrine of Ara Pacis from the mausoleum. This area is going to be much bigger than Castel Sant’Angelo district, which is just 10 minutes by walking from the mausoleum.

After a long time, the city is preparing to give birth to a new icon of the italian capital. A new place where Roman history will be merged with high technology and 3D reconstructions.