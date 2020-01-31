The magical Garden of Ninfa near Rome

Just a little distance separates Rome from the Garden of Ninfa. Less than an hour away from the Circeo National Park there is this unique garden where rare and secular plants grow on the ancient ruins of a lost city (the city of Ninfa). According to The New York Times Ninfa is the most beautiful garden in the world, visited every year by 50,000 tourists!

In 2020 the garden of Ninfa has prepared for the public a series of novelties that allow you to visit it in all 4 seasons with a single ticket and to participate in interesting literary tours.

The construction of the botanical garden of Ninfa began in the 20s and continued in the 30s by the Caetani family. After being restored, the plants started coloring the park which is now in its heyday!

The garden can be visited only on certain days from March until November, so hurry up booking your ticket to explore this mystical and natural place.

