The international travel is now possible again!

Italy has recently started lifting travel restrictions, meaning that international travel is now possible again.You are now able to board a covid-free flight with Delta Airlines and Alitalia, traveling through the airports of Rome’s Fiumicino Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Starting from the eighth of May, American Airlines will become available as well, and you will also be able to travel from New York to the airport of Milano Malpensa in Milan. To board a covid-free flight, you will have to provide a negative test result of a molecular test or rapid antigen test three days before your departure at the airport of your choice. At your arrival at the airport in Italy, you will have to undergo another rapid test. In case the test result is negative, you will be able to begin visiting the country without spending any time in quarantine. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept people from traveling for a long time now, but as more and more people get vaccinated, we can finally begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. After months of lockdown that have kept people from leaving the house, more and more countries are beginning to allow international travel again. In Italy it is already possible to travel to and from certain countries, and hopefully in time people will be able to move across more and more places.

It is almost certain that in May and June of this year more and more travel restrictions will be lifted, so we encourage you to stay updated during the coming months. Covid-free flights to Italy will allow you to visit the country when you want, and safety measures will be put into place to ensure you will spend your time in Italy as safely as possible. Unfortunately, travel may not be permitted to people in every country at the same time, and we are sorry that many of you will have to wait to visit Italy with us. Please make sure to stay updated and watch this space to know when travel will be possible for you again, especially during the months of May and June. We can’t wait to welcome you!

Remember that you should not travel if you have a body temperature above to 98°F (37.4°C), or if you are experiencing other symptoms of COVID-19 like shortness of breath, fatigue, or loss of taste or smell. For more precise information, please make sure to look up information regarding the safety measures implemented in Italy and in your country. If we all behave responsibly, we will soon be able to do all the activities that have been suspended since the pandemic began. We at Romeanditaly group hope to see you all soon to show you everything that this beautiful country has to offer. The safety and comfort of our visitors is our first priority, and very soon we will be able to offer you wonderful experiences and adventures again. Remember to stay updated and watch this space for all new information regarding travel to Italy. There will be news regarding the possibility for travel available in the months of May and June, and you will be able to read all about it here on this page, so make sure to stay updated so as not to miss anything!

written by #stefanosghinolfi