The Best Italian sauce: PESTO ALLA GENOVESE

In the splendid Italian region Liguria, better known to be the land where Cinque Terre is located, was born the Pesto sauce.

Pesto is a green cold sauce, symbol of Genoa and of the whole Liguria, which for decades has been among the best known and most popular sauces in the world.

To make a real Genoese pesto you need a marble mortar and a wooden pestle and … a lot of patience!

Ingredients:

Basil leaves 25 g

Extra virgin olive oil 50 ml

Parmesan cheese DOP to be grated 35 g

Grated Pecorino 15 g

Pine nuts 8 g

½ slice of garlic

Big salt 1 pinch

To prepare pesto “alla genovese” it is necessary to specify that the basil leaves have not to be washed but cleaned with a soft cloth;

1 Start preparing the pesto by placing the peeled garlic in the mortar together with some salt.

2 Begin to crush and, when the garlic has reduced to cream, add the basil leaves together with a pinch of salt, which will serve to better crush the fibers and maintain a beautiful bright green color. Then continue to mash the basil in the mortar by turning the pestle from left to right and simultaneously turning the mortar in the opposite direction (from right to left).

3 Continue like this until a bright green liquid comes out of the basil leaves;

4 At this point add the pine nuts and start again to beat to reduce it in cream.

5 Add the cheeses gradually, to make the sauce even creamier, and lastly add the extra virgin olive oil, keep mixing with the pestle.

6 Mix the ingredients well until you get a homogeneous sauce.

Your authentic Genoese pesto is ready to be used as a condiment for your pasta !