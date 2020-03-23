The Best Italian recipes: TIRAMISU’

We are sure that you will spend much time at home in these days. Are you bored? What about an italian tasty receipt?

Tiramisu is one of the best known dessert of the Italian food culture.

Some Italian regions contend for its origins: Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto. What is sure is that the Tiramisu recipe has become famous all over the world.

Every person who will try it for the first time will get addicted to it.

That’s why we would like to share with you the authentic italian receip. It is a very easy one, but make sure to have the original ingredients without replacing them with others to find the real flavor:

For the original recipe we use:

4 eggs

500 gr of mascarpone cheese

espresso coffe

300 gr of ladyfinger biscuits

100 gr sugar…and a dusting of cocoa powder on top

…for those who like it a touch of alcool amaretto or spiced rum and mix it in the coffee:

We separate the yolks from the whites and add the sugar to the yolks. Whisk them well with an electric whisk or a planetary mixer until you obtain a creamy yellow mixture. Then add the mascarpone on the cream and continue to whisk it. I suggest to take the mascarpone out of the fridge 5 minutes before to make it softer. Separately, in another container, beat the egg whites until stiff and dry and add them to the yolks whipped with the sugar, little by little, mixing gently from the bottom upwards. In the meantime we will have prepared a lot of espresso coffee in which, once cooled, we will dip the ladyfingers We start to create a layer of mascarpone cream on the bottom of a baking dish (ours is approximately 20×20 cm square). We place the ladyfingers side by side forming the first layer. We cover the ladyfingers with the cream then again a layer of ladyfingers and finally again with the cream We conclude, before serving, sprinkling abundant bitter cocoa over the entire surface of our tiramisu We put the cake in the fridge for about three hours.

Alternatively, we can prepare it with the same procedure in single-portion cups.