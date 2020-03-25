The Best Italian recipes: COTOLETTA ALLA MILANESE

The milanese cutlet is an evergreen dish of the italian food culture that everyone likes, adults an children!

The milanese cutlet is prepared with tender veal which has a delicate taste. Double breading is the secret to make it crunchy, the breading have to remain well adherent to the meat for a successfull cutlet!

This is second course easy to prepare and can be accompanied by roasted or smashed potatoes. A symbol of the italian cuisine born in Milan that will conquer all your guests!

Ingredients:

Veal steaks 1 kg

Large eggs 4

Breadcrumbs gr 300gr

Butter gr 300 gr

Salt to taste

Take the eggs, break them in a bowl and beat them with a whisk Pour the breadcrumbs into a large bowl Take the first cutlet and make a first step in the breadcrumbs, then dip in the eggs and again in the breadcrumbs pressing well with your hands so that the breading adheres better. Do a double breading by putting again your cutlet in the eggs first and then in breadcrumbs Repeat the operation for all the cultets, then using the flat part of the knife beat again the meat to better fix the breadcrumbs. Finally without cutting, drawn on the cutlets some horizontal lines then repeat in the way the opposite way. In the meantime take a large pan which will be used to cook the cutlets and put the butter to melt. As soon as it will be hot place your cultlets in it and let them cook for about 4 minutes each side, once they will be well browned they will be ready.! Using a pliers transfer them into a plate covered with absorbent paper and gently dab them to eliminate the excess fat!

At this point your cutlet is ready to be served!