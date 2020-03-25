The Best Italian recipes: CARBONARA

How many stories have you heard about the origins or the autheintc receipt of the Carbonara. Well this is the most discussed dish of all the time as well as one of the most tasty!
Here we want to avoid discussion but just propose our receipt which is, in our opinion, a very easy and real one, you just have to try, then let us know what are your thoughts!
We are sure that you and your guests will enjoy, but make sure to use quality ingredients and avoid pancetta!!!
Ingredients:
- Spaghetti 320 gr
- Pork cheek 150 gr
- Yolks of eggs 6
- Grated Pecorino cheese 50gr
- Salt to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- To prepare the Carbonara start by putting a pot of water on the fire and salt it when is boiling. Here we will put the spaghetti when water will boil.
- In the meatime start by cutting in slices the cheek pork first and then again in a half of about 1 cm thick.
- Pur the pieces of cheek pork cutted into a non-stick pan and brown it for about 10 minuts until they get crispy and trasparent but make sure not to burn it.
- Meanwhile pour the yolks into a bowl and add most of the Pecorino, some will need when we will serve to garnish the pasta. Add the black pepper mix everything with a hand whisk; then add a spoon of cooking water to diluite the mixture and keep mixing.
- At this point the cheek pork will be cooked, so keep it aside and while the water is boiling pour the spaghetti.
- Once the pasta is cooked (the secret is that pasta doesn’t have to be too soft) drain it and put it directly in the pan with the cheek pork sautè a bit to flavour it. Then remove the pan from the heat and pour the mixture of eggs, pecorino and black pepper, stir quickly to mix.
- To make it very creamy you can keep aside some of the boiling water where you were cooking your pasta.
- Serve your spaghetti directly and garnish with the remains of Pecorino and black pepper.