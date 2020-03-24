The Best Italian recipes: AMATRICIANA

We are sure that you will spend much time at home in these days. Are you bored? What about an italian tasty receipt?

This famous Italian dish was born in Amatrice, a small town near Rome and unfortunately recently known for being place of one of the most devastating earthquakes in Italy.

It supposed to be the shepherds’ main meal, but originally it was without tomato and took the name of “Gricia”; this ingredient have been added later when the tomatoes were imported from the Americas and so it took the name of Amatriciana. What we offer here is an authentic version, prepared with local and quality.

Ingredients:

Spaghetti pasta 320 g

Peeled tomatoes 400 g

Pork cheek lard 150 g

Grated roman pecorino 75 g

Salt to taste

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

Fresh chili 1

White wine 50 g

1 To prepare the amatriciana pasta, first boil the water to cook the pasta and salt it when is boiling.

2 Then start with the condiment cutting the pork cheek lard in very small slices, about 1 cm thick, and reduce it again in a half.

3 At this point heat a drizzle of oil in a pan and add the whole chilli and the slices of pork cheek lard and make everyhing brown it over low heat for 7-8 minutes until the fat become transparent and the meat crisp; take care not to burn it.

4 When the fat has melted, blend with the white wine raise the heat and let it evaporate. Transfer the strips of bacon and keep them aside and in the same pan pour the peeled tomatoes continuing cooking the sauce for about 10 minutes.

5 At this point the water will be boiling so you can add some salt and pour the spaghetti in it, but make sure to not cook it too much, let’s say 8 to 10 minutes, the secret is taste it sometimes.

6 remove the chili pepper from the sauce, add the strips of bacon in pan, add some salt and mix everything.

7 Once the spaghetti are cooked, drain it and pour the spaghetti directly in the pan with the souce to sauté the pasta very quickly and mix it well.

8 Finally, sprinkle with grated Pecorino: your Amatriciana spaghetti is ready to be served!