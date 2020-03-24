The Best Italian cocktail: SPRITZ

Wine bar and pubs are closed in these days? No problem! Learn how to make at home the most famous italian alcoholic long drink. Save water, drink some Aperol Spritz!!

It is the most famous alcoholic long drink in Italy together with Negroni and Americano.

Spritz was born in Veneto and its origins date back to 1800, when in the Lombard-Veneto Kingdom the troops of the Austrian empire used to lengthen the local wines, too alcoholic for them, with a splash of sparkling water. It is precisely from the word “Spritzen” the German term that describes this custom, that Spritz comes! So when in Venice, what’s better that sip a Spritz in San Mark Square?

But why not recreate the same drink at home, perhaps accompanied by some olives or taralli as apetizers? Here is the receipt:

Aperol 60 ml

Prosecco 90 ml

Soda or sparkling water (a splash)

½ slice oranges

Ice to taste

To prepare the Spritz, start by pouring the ice into a wine glass, filling it to the edge. Then pour the prosecco followed by Aperol.

Finally a splash of soda or very sparkling water. Add a little more ice and mix gently with the stirrer. Garnish with half a slice of orange and your Spritz is ready