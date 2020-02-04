SUPERMAGIC 2020

This year, from January 30th to February 9th, the biggest magic show in Europe will take place at the Olympic stadium in Rome. It’s called “Supermagic” and for the first time in this edition there will also be live music! The greatest illusionists from all over the world will perform with incredible tricks, strange appareances and unseen sleight of hand. Also Supermagic has been awarded the “Best Magic Show” prize by the “Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques”. This is the only live magic show in Italy that every year offers the excellence of magicians and illusionists awarded at the World Magical Arts Championship. You can assist at this unmissable spectacle any day of the week.

