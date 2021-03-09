Stanley Tucci, Searching for Italy the very popular series that aired on CNN Channel now is becoming a real tour.

RomeandItaly group offers you with the “searching for Italy Tour” the chance to visit the locations where Stanley Tucci have been and tried the delicious Italian dishes he had with cooking class where you can learn to prepare the dishes that you will have during the tour. This tour combines food taste, cooking classes and visit of the highlight of the main Italian city.

Naples and Amalfi Coast (in the first episode), the land where pizza was born and Stanley Tucci had a taste of the famous Neapolitan pizza, Amalfi Coast, the land of limoncello.

Rome (in the second episode) with rigatoni alla carbonara, amatriciana, Cacio e Pepe and artichoke just to mention some of the typical dishes that Stanley Tucci had.

Bologna, with the famous Bolognese ragù with tagliatelle and not spaghetti, Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic vinegar and mortadella (that the Americans rebaptise as bologna, with the name of the city where “Mortadella” was born).

Milan and Como Lake: Milan, the city where the Italian happy hour was born, “Martini”, “Aperol” just to mention two of the most famous. You will taste the typical dish of Milan, “risotto allo zafferano”.

Tuscany: Florence, the Italian city of art, discover the Florentine market and the part of Italy know all around the world for the best Italian food. “Bistecca alla Fiorentina”, the red wine served from the “buchette del vino”, “ribollita“, “pappa al pomodoro” and “panzanella“.

Sicily………………stay tuned

Choose as you prefer a package tour of 14 days to discover step by step all the cities and locations of the series “Searching for Italy”.

Or pick a daily tour with only the city of your favorite episode of the series (you can add one or more daily tour during your Italian holiday).

For more information write at info@romeanditaly.it

written by #stefanosghinolfi