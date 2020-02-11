SPECIAL EXHIBITION DURING FEBRUARY: DON’T MISS “HORSES IN ROME”!

From February 13th to 16th, the most important exhibition dedicated to the world of horses comes back in Rome. The trade show is organized in five different marquees in which you can find what fits best for you! If you have kids you can visit the 4th pavilion which is purposefully done for families. Here your children will have the chance not only to ride a pony but to know their life. In collaboration with the Horse Museum Foundation and the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation the little ones will be able to learn that the culture of the horse isn’t just a discipline but also a relationship between the man and the horse that has marked the history of the humans in so many countries around the world.

In the other marquees you can see performances, show jumping and much more interesting things!

