Riccardo Muti in Milan

The great Italian music director Riccardo Muti is ready for a tour where he will deal with conducting the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a series of exhibitions around Europe.

The European tour of the Italian master conductor and the Chicago Orchestra will affect Italy in January with three exhibitions. Among them, there is an unmissable date in the futuristic and cosmopolitan Milan. In there, the director will exhibit with his musicians inside the celebrated and amazing La Scala Opera House, the most famous one in Italy. He will play music by Wagner, Hindermith and much more!

Get the chance to participate to this amazing experience: the event will take place in the wonderful La Scala on January 22nd at 8 p.m. Every classical music lover is welcome.

