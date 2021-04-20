Welcome back! Italy reopens all activities!

Allowing travel to Italy is crucial for this sector of Italian economy, and now you will be able to plan your future visit to all the beautiful Italian cities you are dreaming of. Not all places and museums will reopen at the exact same time, but there won’t be much to wait. Just to give you an example, the Vatican Museums are scheduled to reopen on the 3rd of May, allowing you to visit them together with “St Peter’s Church”, “the Vatican Gardens”, and the Sistine Chapel. Some touristic destinations in Italy have stayed open thanks to the fact that they are open spaces. This includes the above-mentioned “St Peter’s Square”, a real eye-catcher for anyone, and the Spanish Steps of “Piazza di Spagna”, that have recently been decorated with beautiful azaleas as a tribute to the beginning of Spring.

Art and history are everywhere in Italy, but during your future trip you will also be able to enjoy and discover the culinary delights you can find all over the country. For this reason, starting from the 26th of April, Italian restaurants too will be open again, giving you the possibility to enjoy the best typical Italian dishes while surrounded by the beautiful atmosphere and views Italy has to offer.

There are many outdoor places that are worth seeing in Italy, and we can’t wait to show them to you! If you are planning to visit Rome, we recommend taking a look at the “Appian Way”, where you can organize bike tours. Relax and have a coffee break in this unique and suggestive ancient street. Another place we definitely recommend you come to visit in Rome is the Trevi Fountain. This beautiful and famous spot made an appearance in “Federico Fellini’s movie “La Dolce Vita””, and tourists come from all over the world to admire it. If you are planning to visit Rome, in addition to the “Vatican Museums” we can announce that the Colosseum, the “Roman Forum” and “Palatine Hill” will also soon be open again.

Let’s not forget other amazing Italian cities that you will soon be able to visit again. Come see Florence, the birthplace of the renaissance. This city has a lot to offer, starting with the famous “Uffizi Gallery”, one of the largest art museums in the world. You could also visit “Palazzo Pitti” and the “Boboli Gardens”, a historical park originally designed for the noble “Medici Family”.

You can also head over to Milan, Italy’s most modern city, and visit the “Pinacoteca di Brera”, a national gallery where you can see many old and modern art pieces.

Another Italian city you can’t miss is Venice. This city will make you fall in love with its romantic canals, and if you want to you can try the view from the “Rialto Bridge”, the oldest bridge in Venice. We guarantee that you will not be disappointed!

If you are looking for a stay in Italy that is more focused on relaxation, we suggest you visit the Amalfi Coast, with its sand beaches and its many beautiful Italian towns like “Amalfi” or “Positano”. In 1997 the Amalfi Coast was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it’s definitely worth a visit!

You can also visit Sicily and see all the beauty the largest Italian Island has to offer. There are many old and beautiful cities in Sicily, like Catania or Agrigento, that are rich with art and history that date back to the time of Ancient Greece and the Roman Empire. Sicily is also famous for being the home of the “Etna Volcano” and its rare and spectacular shows of fire and smoke.

We at romeanditaly group can’t wait to welcome you, and we hope to see you soon, so we can take you to see the best places in Italy, offering you a completely safe experience of fun and relaxation!

written by #giorgiarocchetti