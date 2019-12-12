Harry Potter comes to Turin

There are rumors that the city of Turin by 2020 will organize a wonderful initiative in “Officine Grandi Riparazioni”, a giant space in “Corso Castelfidardo”, where they will build the entire castle of Hogwarts, straight from the famous novel of Harry Potter. The initiative has been thought out based on the amazing success of last year’s initiative, “Masters of Magic World”, a convention about magic, that earned the city of Turin a whopping 1.88 million and many visitors from all over the world. The city is famous for the amazing and interesting events that organizes every year, and this initiative is yet another proof of it.