Finally, from today in Florence the museums begin to reopen: today Wednesday 20 January 2021 the Pitti Palace and the Boboli Gardens reopen to the public, tomorrow Thursday 21 January 2021 the Uffizi. The director of the Uffizi Gallery, Eike Schmidt, is pleased to announce today the reopening of the week and announces the return of tourists: “After two and a half months of closure, the Boboli Gardens reopen. But this is only the first stage of our program of reopening: tomorrow will be the turn of Palazzo Pitti, and on Thursday the corridors and rooms of the Gallery of statues and paintings will once again welcome their public, because art is a social necessity ”.

Here are the reopening of the museums of Florence with the Boboli Gardens, which will reopen from 8.30 to 16.30 both in January and February; then until 5.30 pm from March. Palazzo Pitti from 8.30 to 13.30, between Tuesday and Friday. Finally, the Uffizi, from 8.30 to 18.30, always between Tuesday and Friday. From 18 January, the Opificio delle Pietre Dure in Florence reopens the rooms of its small but precious museum to the public. Other openings are also planned: starting from Monday 25 January 2021 the national museum of the Bargello reopens (8: 45-13: 30), the beautiful Medici Chapels (8: 45-13: 30 Monday and Tuesday; 14 -18: 30 from Wednesday to Friday) and Palazzo Davanzati (14-18: 30).

The opening service to the public of the Orsanmichele complex and the Casa Martelli museum remains suspended for the moment, but will follow shortly.

Since the Tuscany region is in the yellow zone, reopening of the museums is planned not only in the capital but in all the cities: Pistoia, Prato, Arezzo, Siena, Montepulciano etc .. it is however advisable to contact us to book the entrance as for security reasons , admissions will be limited.

written by #virginiaviviani