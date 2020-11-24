SAVE THE DATE:

19th December from 7:00pm to 9:00pm (Italian Time)

€ 55,00 per person

The cost of registration includes:

– Kit of 4 evoo (oils) selections – 100 milliliters

– 6 degradable and disposable glasses to be used during the guided tasting

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN:

The course provides technical knowledge to recognize the olive oil quality characteristics.

The course provides fundamentals information about correct oil production, from the agronomic management of olive grove to the harvesting, milling processing and storage.

It also offers useful information to be able to read labels and how to use different olis while cooking.

➤Your registration will be confirmed by email. You’ll find there login credentials to access the virtual area, where you will be able to follow the class and interact with the english speaking teacher.

Once completed the course, you will receive the pdf form of your course participation

Click here to pay https://www.romeanditaly.com/gestPay/