Christmas world in Rome 

The exhibitions will bring the Christmas lights from all around the world.

From 4th December 2021 will begin in Rome the “Christmas World” at the Auditorium of Music (Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM), multifunctional complex in Rome designed by Renzo Piano and built to host musical and cultural events of various kinds, but above all an accessible structure.

25,000 square meters hosting one of the largest exhibitions to celebrate Christmas and cultural differences: huge installations, market, cinema, skating rink, shows and happenings will make this place magical for everyone.

It will be a journey through the Christmas around the world, with a path where the protagonists will be the monuments of the best cities. You will go from the beauties of Rome to the market of London with Big Ben, from the Brandenburg Gate of Berlin to the magic of Paris with the Eiffel Tower.

In no time, you can get to New York with the fantastic skating rink of Rockefeller center and finally the North Pole to the house of Santa Claus, where there will be Santa and his elves ready to welcome you. Iconic monuments handcrafted by the nation’s best set designers.

The main messages of the exhibition are the sharing, the integration of cultures and different traditions, these are transmitted through various installations where there will be typical products, foods representing different countries, artists, and cultural performances also in original language.

The Cinema to relive the great successes of different cultures.

And finally, a bright zoo safari inhabited by animals that will come to life with the skillful application of Zigong Lantern techniques.

In total compliance with the rules will be included the Christmas shows that will happen without a real schedule, to remember the magic of Christmas in the squares and among the people.

The Christmas World starting from December 4th until January 9th, 2022.

It will be opened all days from 10 am to 22 pm and time slots are: 10:00 – 13:00; 13:00 – 17:00; 17:00 – 22:00.

Tickets are online on “Ticketone” site at the price of €9 and €13 on holidays, but there are reductions for children and aged people. The area is divided in two parts, one area there will be a large exhibition that will see faithfully reproduced the major monuments and in the other area there will be shows of various kinds dedicated to the magic and warmth of Christmas.

The ticket will give access to both areas and the activities and shows that will take place inside, except for the skating rink, for which there will be an extra charge.

At the moment is necessary Covid- 19 test or Green-pass to enter.

After almost two years of pandemic, this is a magical way to make you “travel” again and where kids finally can have fun and stimulate their creativity. But first, where adults and children can dream.

written by #stefanosghinolfi