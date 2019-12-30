Christmas Wonderland in Rome

From December 20 to January 6, there will be in Rome the event of Christmas holidays: for the first time in Italy, you can experience the magic of Christmas Wonderland in the suggestive frame of the Eternal City.

It consists of a real experiential town, a space where Christmas traditions combine perfectly with avant-garde installations that come from all over the world. As soon as you walk in, you will have the opportunity to experiment all its incredible attractions for adults and kids: children will meet their idol Santa Claus and will decorate with their parents huge snowmen inside the Snow Village. Moreover, the space includes a funny painting room, a Christmas Market and many more!

You can’t miss this chance: come with your family and live an authentic Christmas experience enriched by the magical atmosphere of the Italian capital.