Christmas in Santa Severa

Have you ever desired to spend your Christmas holidays inside a castle? On December 7, 2019 ‘The Feast of Wonders’ was inaugurated in Santa Severa’s Castle. It consists of a village inside this suggestive location where you will be able to ice-skate, to buy a gift for someone you love in the characteristic Christmas market and to participate to some of the 500 events there will be until January 6, 2020!

The occasion is perfect to have a good time with your family: your children will meet Santa Claus and you will also discover the Italian tradition of Epiphany, where there is a witch who gives candies to good kids. So let’s go with Rome and Italy Group to enjoy a typical Italian Christmas together!