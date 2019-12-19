Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Rome

This year, on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Rome offers a multitude of events to choose from, all spawn out from an organization called “Festa di Roma”, a 24-h events programme of free cultural events and concerts, involving 1,000 artists from all over the world. The highlight of the night will be a 3-hour dj set from the amazing Skin, lead singer of the famous group Skunk Anansie, where she’ll play electro and techno music never heard before. Following the schedule, Carmen Consoli and Priestess will perform during the night. This year the event has been built around the concept of “Nature”, and it’s going to take place between Circus Maximus and the Mouth of Truth. New Year’s parties aren’t lacking either, Rome’s best locals are going to light up all night long and are going to offer dinner and drinks. Here in Italy it’s tradition to eat “Cotechino con le lenticchie”, which is a sausage stuffed with rind and bacon with lentils, to celebrate and bring luck in the upcoming new year, much like throwing old stuff out the window on the stroke of midnight. This year on the 1st there’s also going to be in the centre of Rome a parade where Italian artists in conjunction with American artists, such as majorettes and a marching band, will perform freely on the streets. Also, every year, on January 1st, is tradition to dive into the Tiber river from Ponte Cavour.