A mural that covers an entire social housing building: a maxi work by the artist Jorit, who after the mural on Nelson Mandela in Piazza Leopoldo returns to Florence for this new venture. This time the portrait is that of Antonio Gramsci, a communist politician and intellectual who was arrested and then put in prison by the fascist regime. A mural that will finish in 10-15 days

The initiative is promoted by the cultural association Teatro Puccini, in collaboration with the municipal department of sport, youth policies, city of the night, third sector, immigration, fight against loneliness of the Municipality of Florence, District 4 of the Municipality of Florence and Casa spa.

“I hate the indifferent”, this is the title of the initiative that led to the creation of the mural, a title taken from a text by Gramsci which appeared for the first time in 1917 in the magazine La Città Futura.

Jorit, who focuses his art on the realistic depiction of the human face and has dealt with large portraits of characters several times, has in fact also painted the beautiful mural dedicated to Maradona in Naples.

written by #gioriarocchetti