Walking Tour & Uffizi Gallery – Florence

 

Be amazed by the masterpieces hosted in this incredible Museum!

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

FLORENCE

  • Uffizi Gallery
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests. This tour includes entrance tickets, and a private english speaking guide.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

A magnet for art lovers and non-lovers alike

After a short walk through the beautiful city center of Florence, where you can admire living masterpieces of different historical periods perfectly mixed between them to create the unique atmosphere of Florence, you will reach the most important museum in town: the Uffizi Gallery. The Museum is in the top floor of the building realized by Giorgio Vasari to house the administrative offices of the Tuscan State. The foundation of the Gallery has been desired by the Grand-duke Francesco I and during the years the collection has been enriched by the members of the Medici family, who were great lovers of paintings, sculpture and works of art.

