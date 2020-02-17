After a short walk through the beautiful city center of Florence, where you can admire living masterpieces of different historical periods perfectly mixed between them to create the unique atmosphere of Florence, you will reach the most important museum in town: the Uffizi Gallery. The Museum is in the top floor of the building realized by Giorgio Vasari to house the administrative offices of the Tuscan State. The foundation of the Gallery has been desired by the Grand-duke Francesco I and during the years the collection has been enriched by the members of the Medici family, who were great lovers of paintings, sculpture and works of art.