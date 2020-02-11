+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Walking Tour and Doge’S Palace

 

In the Palace of the dukes that ruled Venice creating the most magical city of the world

Walking Tour and Doge Palace 01-min
Walking Tour and Doge Palace 02-min
Walking Tour and Doge Palace 03-min
Walking Tour and Doge Palace 04-min

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Visit Accessible website

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

Venice

 

  • Canals & Calle
  • Doge Palace from inside
  • St. Mark’s Square
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Venice and its palace of power

Soak up the medieval romance of Venice joining this complete and guided walking tour. Learn about the history of the mighty maritime republic, explore the famous monuments of St. Mark’s Square with your private English speaking guide. Admire the romantic canals and let you surprise by every corner of this unique city in the world. Then you will visit the Doge’s Palace, a masterpiece of Gothic Architecture, which represented for centuries the seat of the Venetian political power. In its splendid rooms, filled with hundreds of masterpieces of paintings, the Duke and his Council controlled the fate of a thousand-year republic.

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Mausoleum of Lucilius Peto – Underground

Mausoleum of Lucilius Peto – Underground Rome         Live and dead in the Mausoleum of Lucilius Peto       Highlights and what's included Half...
Go to the Tour

Eat Pray Love

Eat Pray Love "You are, after all, what you think. Your emotions are the slaves to your thoughts, and you are the slave to your emotions."...
Go to the Tour

Catacomb of Saints Peter and Marcellinus

Catacomb of Saints Peter and Marcellinus Tour         Catacomb of Saints Peter and Marcellinus: site of pilgrims from all Europe          ...
Go to the Tour

Lamborghini Museum – Modena

Lamborghini Museum – Modena “I had never stopped thinking about the ideal motor car… All I had to do was construct a plant to build it.” -...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Florence

Walking Tour Florence – Highlights of the city     Everything you absolutely can't miss in FlorenceHighlights and what's includedVisit...
Go to the Tour

Catania Walking Tour

Catania Walking Tour Catania is a bustling town with much “joie de vivre”!Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day    ...
Go to the Tour

Milan Walking Tour

Milan Walking Tour Milan: gothic, opera and fashion!Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     MILAN   Basilica of...
Go to the Tour

Tour of Ancient Ostia

Tour of Ancient Ostia – Rome     By visiting Ostia, the most ancient colony of the Roman Empire, you can feel the atmosphere of life in the time...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour for Kids – Florence

Walking Tour for Kids - Florence     Take this walking tour of Florence specifically thought and created for kids and families, willing to...
Go to the Tour

Mithraeum of Circus Maximus

Mithraeum of Circus Maximus – Underground Rome       The eastern god of the sun in the Circus Maximus   Highlights and what's included Half Day  ...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares