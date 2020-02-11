Soak up the medieval romance of Venice joining this complete and guided walking tour. Learn about the history of the mighty maritime republic, explore the famous monuments of St. Mark’s Square with your private English speaking guide. Admire the romantic canals and let you surprise by every corner of this unique city in the world. Then you will visit the Doge’s Palace, a masterpiece of Gothic Architecture, which represented for centuries the seat of the Venetian political power. In its splendid rooms, filled with hundreds of masterpieces of paintings, the Duke and his Council controlled the fate of a thousand-year republic.